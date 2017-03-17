Police Arrest Convicted Felon Wanted In Connection With 3-Year-Old’s Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted felon wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl turned himself into police around 2 p.m. Friday.
Paul Parrish, 40, was one of several people in the basement of a Mount Washington home last Sunday, smoking marijuana, when 3-year-old Yasha Ross shot herself in the chest.
Parrish told police that the gun involved belonged to a former girlfriend, who owed him money after he paid some of her fines. He was keeping the gun, until she paid him back.
As a convicted felon Parrish was not legally allowed to have a gun.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.