Police Arrest Convicted Felon Wanted In Connection With 3-Year-Old’s Death

March 17, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Mount Washington, Paul Parrish, Yasha Ross

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted felon wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl turned himself into police around 2 p.m. Friday.

Paul Parrish, 40, was one of several people in the basement of a Mount Washington home last Sunday, smoking marijuana, when 3-year-old Yasha Ross shot herself in the chest.

Parrish told police that the gun involved belonged to a former girlfriend, who owed him money after he paid some of her fines. He was keeping the gun, until she paid him back.

As a convicted felon Parrish was not legally allowed to have a gun.

