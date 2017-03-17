Police Issue Warrant For Convicted Felon In Connection With 3-Year-Old’s Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say when 3-year-old Yasha Ross accidentally shot herself in a Mount Washington home last Sunday, her mother and two other men were in the basement smoking marijuana.

One of those men has been identified as 40-year-old Paul Parrish.

Parrish is a convicted felon, and because of that, he was not legally allowed to have a gun.

Police said when the adults heard a loud bang, they ran upstairs and found Yasha bleeding and crying out for her mother. When police arrived on the scene, they found the gun on a bedroom floor.

Sources told KDKA-TV News the gun was in an unlocked safe in a bedroom closed.

Parrish was charged with murder in 1996 in the shooting death of his roommate, 19-year-old James Youngblood. He later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Parrish was arrested by police when he tried to flee the shooting scene and wrecked his car.

Parrish told police after the incident, that the gun belonged to a former girlfriend, who owed him money after he paid some of her fines. He was keeping the gun, until she paid him back.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala said, “The preliminary indication is that Ross discharged the weapon herself, she shot herself in the upper chest.”

A warrant has been issued for Parrish’s arrest. As of late Thursday night, he was not in custody.