Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Had Sex With 16-Year-Old Runaway

HEMPFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of having sex with a runaway minor from Jeannette.
State police say John Paul Feather, 24, smoked marijuana with the 16-year-old before having sexual intercourse with her.
He is charged with corruption of minors.
Feather is described as 5’5″ and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Stone,” and one on the left arm that says “World.”
Anyone who is aware of his location should contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
