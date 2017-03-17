EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Had Sex With 16-Year-Old Runaway

March 17, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Jeannette, John Paul Feather

HEMPFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of having sex with a runaway minor from Jeannette.

State police say John Paul Feather, 24, smoked marijuana with the 16-year-old before having sexual intercourse with her.

He is charged with corruption of minors.

Feather is described as 5’5″ and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Stone,” and one on the left arm that says “World.”

Anyone who is aware of his location should contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288. 

