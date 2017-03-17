PWSA Flushing Water System In Eastern Neighborhoods After Odor Complaints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority say they are flushing the water system in the city’s eastern neighborhoods following complaints about an odor.

PWSA says they are closely monitoring the areas that are experiencing the sulfide odors and flushing the system by opening fire hydrants.

According to PWSA officials, the odor may have been caused by a “temporary shutdown of the water pre-treatment process,” so workers could do repairs and maintenance.

In a press release, the authority is reassuring customers that the water is safe.

They say: “The public can be assured that PWSA’s drinking water has received all required treatment and disinfection. Ongoing tests of the water quality leaving the plant show full compliance with Safe Drinking Water Act standards.”

This latest issue follows several in recent weeks, including a Boil Water Advisory for the city and a leak that caused water levels to drop at two reservoirs.

Anyone with questions about this ongoing situation is encouraged to all the PWSA’s Emergency Dispatch line at 412-255-2423.

