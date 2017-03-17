WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Some Westmoreland Co. Movie Theaters Undergoing Changes, Upgrades

March 17, 2017 6:38 PM By Ross Guidotti
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A few local movie theaters are going through some big upgrades, and that means changes for the moviegoers who use them.

Bought out by movie theater giant AMC, three Carmike Cinemas in Westmoreland County are undergoing some big changes.

In Delmont, the Carmike signs will be coming down. Carmike Delmont 12 will closed for the day on Tuesday, March 28 till 7 p.m. and then reopen as AMC Classic Delmont 12.

At Carmike Greensburg 15 at the Westmoreland Mall, it’s the same story on a different day. On Monday, March 27, they’ll close, make the transition, and then reopen at 7 p.m. as AMC Westmoreland 15.

Finally, Carmike South Pike 10 will also close on March 27 till 7 p.m., and then reopen as the rechristened AMC Classic South Pike 10.

“I’d just rather stay home. It’s more comfortable at home to watch it,” said moviegoer Bob Panuccio. “I got a big screen TV at home and I have surround sound.”

Crushed by in-home competition, the movie theater business has been a bad one for the last decade.

AMC is trying to reverse that trend by upscaling the Carmike Cinema operations by including restaurants, bigger screens, better sound and more comfortable seating like you’d have at home.

Danielle Mediate, another moviegoer, knows the AMC theater experience.

“I don’t know about restaurants, but nice seating is always appreciated,” she said.

AMC says the ticket prices will remain status quo for now, which is a good idea, according to Mediate.

“I don’t think I’d pay more,” she said. “There’s theater in Monroeville that will have for $6 in the evening and it’s, I think, $8 in the daytime here.”

AMC says if you have Carmike Cinema gift card or rewards points, they’ll be honoring them.

