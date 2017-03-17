Students Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Pivik Elementary School

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Students at Pivik Elementary School have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
According to the Plum Borough School District, the threat was found on a piece of paper in a bathroom.
All students have been evacuated to the Plum Senior High School. The students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal time.
Parents who want to pick up their children will need to go to the high school.
