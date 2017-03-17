Turnpike Starts Removing Interchanges’ E-ZPass Signal Lights

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
March 17, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is starting to remove or cover up the red, yellow and green lights that indicate if a driver’s E-ZPass has been properly read.

Officials said Friday the decommissioning is starting at the Harrisburg West interchange and will continue though the calendar year.

Federal guidelines now prohibit their use.

The turnpike says more modern toll equipment is being installed, and as part of that it’s adopting the federal guidelines.

The red, yellow and green lights at interchanges have been in place since E-ZPass was started in 2001.

