At Least One Person Dead In North Strabane Twp. Crash

NORTH STRABANE TWP. (KDKA) — Crews have been called to the scene of a crash in North Strabane Township.
It was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Route 19 and Route 519.
Officials on scene say at least one person has been pronounced dead.
No further injury information has been provided.
Route 19 is closed in both directions. People have been advised to avoid the area.
Crews are working a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. RT 19 NB at 519. Avoid the area if possible.
— North Strabane Fire (@NSFire48) March 18, 2017
All 4 lanes of 19 are closed while crews are working this crash.
— North Strabane Fire (@NSFire48) March 18, 2017
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.