Hundreds Gather To Honor Dakota James At Memorial Service

March 18, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Memorial Service, North Side

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Hundreds of people gathered on the North Side for a memorial service honoring Dakota James on Saturday.

It started at 11 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church.

Doves were released at the end of the service, which was called a “celebration of life.”

The 23-year-old North Side resident was missing for six weeks before his body was found in the Ohio River on March 6.

During a news conference on March 7, Dakota’s father, Jeff James, thanked the people of Pittsburgh for their support, and the James family extended their thanks to other Pittsburgh organizations and businesses for their help during the search.

A funeral for James will be held next week in Maryland.

