Kiski Township Home Destroyed By Flames

March 18, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Gartley Street, Kiski Township

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A home in Kiski Township was destroyed by flames on Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Gartley Street.

Officials say someone in the house put grease on the stove and forgot about it.

Witnesses were stunned by the huge cloud of smoke billowing from the house.

“I came outside and there was just smoke everywhere. I could barely see the house, there was so much smoke,” one neighbor said.

The blaze reached four alarms.

The four people living inside the home were able to make it out safely.

