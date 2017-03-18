Officials Identify Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Cab Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was killed and another injured after they were struck by a taxi cab on Friday night in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed as Jaafar Bey, 55, of Carnegie.
Bey and another man were struck by a Vets Taxi cab that jumped the curb along Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Sixth Street.
The second victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The cab driver did stop and is cooperating with police.