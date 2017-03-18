WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Officials Identify Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Cab Downtown

March 18, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, Jaafar Bey, Vets Taxi c

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was killed and another injured after they were struck by a taxi cab on Friday night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed as Jaafar Bey, 55, of Carnegie.

Bey and another man were struck by a Vets Taxi cab that jumped the curb along Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Sixth Street.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The second victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The cab driver did stop and is cooperating with police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia