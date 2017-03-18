WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police: Man Shot & Killed Wife In Grocery Store Parking Lot

March 18, 2017 11:55 PM
Filed Under: Georgia

AUBURN, Ga. (AP) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store in a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says the shooting happened Saturday around 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store in Auburn.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 911 call came from the store about a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived to find 51-year-old Dorothy Russell of Statham, Georgia, shot to death in a car.

Police say Russell was fatally shot by her husband, 50-year-old Darrin Russell.

The GBI says Russell fled in a Mercedes, but was caught 45 minutes later.

Russell has been charged with one count of murder. He’s being held in the Barrow County jail.

It was not immediately clear if Russell has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

