Annual Event Provides Free Prom Gowns For Eligible Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prom season is just around the corner, and the annual “Project Prom Gown Giveaway” event returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday to provide free gowns to eligible students in Allegheny County.

Lynette Lederman, co-chair of Project Prom, says the Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) has been holding Project Prom for nearly 14 years.

This year, the DHS partnered with the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) for the event. The Thriftique thrift store, a NCJW non-profit enterprise, was transformed into a prom shop for the occasion.

Lederman says local gown stores and bridal shops donated more than 2,000 gowns to the cause.

Students who receive services from the Allegheny County DHS or have a household member who receives services from the Allegheny County DHS is eligible for free attire and accessories.

Saturday was the first day for this year’s “Project Prom Gown Giveaway.” The shop will be open from Tuesday, March 21 to Thursday, March 23 and on Saturday, March 25.

More information on the shop’s location and hours can be found here: AlleghenyCounty.US/ProjectProm

In April, a “Project Prom for Gentlemen” dinner will be held. Eligible students can get a voucher for a free tuxedo rental at that event.

