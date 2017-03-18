WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police: Man Attempted To Strike Police Vehicles During Chase

March 18, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: Indiana County, Police Chase, White Township

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who allegedly tried to swerve into police vehicles during a car chase in Indiana County on Friday evening has been arrested.

It started around 7:45 p.m. when Indiana Borough Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 59-year-old man in a pick-up truck in the 900-block of Philadelphia Street.

State police say the suspect refused to pull over and attempted to hit the police vehicle twice. He then fled the scene.

When the suspect was located by state police units in White Township, he allegedly swerved towards a state police vehicle and started another chase.

According to state police, the suspect ran red lights and was driving erratically during the chase. The chase ended when state police used a precision immobilization technique, causing the suspect to lose control of his vehicle and hit a concrete sign base.

The man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and multiple other traffic offenses.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

