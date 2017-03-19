Woman Dies After Fall At Cleveland Bar On St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a 20-year-old woman has died from injuries after a fall from a second-story balcony inside a Cleveland bar on St. Patrick’s Day.
A Cleveland police spokesman said Sunday that the woman whose identity has not been released died Friday.
Cleveland.com reports the woman fell headfirst at a crowded downtown bar after the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Investigators say she hit her head on a granite rail.
Police, fire officials and agents with the state’s liquor-license investigative agency are investigating.
