Woman Dies After Fall At Cleveland Bar On St. Patrick’s Day

March 19, 2017 2:13 PM
CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a 20-year-old woman has died from injuries after a fall from a second-story balcony inside a Cleveland bar on St. Patrick’s Day.

A Cleveland police spokesman said Sunday that the woman whose identity has not been released died Friday.

Cleveland.com reports the woman fell headfirst at a crowded downtown bar after the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Investigators say she hit her head on a granite rail.

Police, fire officials and agents with the state’s liquor-license investigative agency are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

