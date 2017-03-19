EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Homewood Bar

March 19, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in a bar in Homewood early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Kelly Street and Brushton Avenue.

According to police, officers were sent to the scene for a report that someone had been shot inside a bar.

A 20-year-old male victim was found at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say no further details are available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

