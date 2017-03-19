EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Researchers Plan Manned 2018 Expedition To Titanic

March 19, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: canada, Massachusetts, Titanic

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) – Researchers are planning what they say is the first manned submersible expedition to the Titanic since 2005.

OceanGate Expeditions recently announced that the seven-week research mission will depart from Newfoundland, Canada, in May 2018.

Experts from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts are also taking part.

Everett, Washington-based OceanGate says the goal of the mission is to assess the condition of the wreck and document – but not collect – artifacts at the protected site.

Experts from Woods Hole say they hope to generate a 3D photographic model of the wreck using modern subsea imaging technology.

The doomed British luxury liner sank on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, killing more than 1,500 people.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

