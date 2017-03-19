Make-A-Wish Kids Sign Penguins Contracts, Join Players On The Ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed a few new players Saturday when kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation joined the team.

Five Penguins fans, between the ages of 8 and 17, signed honorary one-day contracts, then joined a few players on the ice at PPG Paints Arena after the team’s practice.

“It just feels awesome because I’ve waited 2 or 3 years for this, and I finally get it and it’s just awesome,” 12-year-old J.J. Darts said.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said he and his teammates felt fortunate to help the kids get their wish.

“I think that for kids to look up to us and to want to be a part of this, I think it’s motivating,” he said. “I think it’s something that puts things in perspective for us as hockey players. We’re all pretty fortunate to get to do this and get to be able to spend time like this with kids that want to be here.”

The Make-A-Wish kids and their families will also get to watch Sunday afternoon’s Penguins game against the Florida Panthers from luxury suites.

