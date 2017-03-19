Police: Woman Assaulted By Husband, Taken To Hospital With Neck Fracture

JENNER TWP. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after an assault in Somerset County that sent his wife to the hospital.
Darren Paul Duncan, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home along Boy Scout Road in Jenner Township.
According to a report from state police, officers were called to the residence for a physical altercation.
Upon arrival, Duncan’s wife was found with a fractured neck as well as abrasions and bruising.
She was taken to Somerset Hospital and Duncan was placed in the Somerset County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.