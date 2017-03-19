Two Men Killed In Homewood Over The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say Michael Leonard, 33, was shot while sitting into a car with his girlfriend in the 1000 block of Blackadore Street in Homewood early Saturday.

A family friend said the shooting happened after Leonard got into an argument with another man inside the New Brotherhood Motorcycle Club.

“I believe he didn’t think nothing of it, and blew it off, and they were followed. Him and my friend were followed, and they were talking, in the vehicle, and the person just approached the driver’s side, opened the door, and shot him up,” said Angel Jackson.

Leonard, the father of 9-month-old twins, was pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy.

Less than 24 hours later, Sean Lyons, 20, was shot and killed inside the same club, at the corner of Kelly Street and Brushton Avenue.

“Something went on, in there. He ended up, being shot, in the head. He was pronounced dead, at the scene, and while there were plenty of people in the bar, we’re short, on details, about what exactly happened,” Public Safety Officer Sonya Toler said.

Jackson blames lax security at places like the New Brotherhood.

“If security is letting these people in, with guns, this is the type of stuff that’s going to continue to happen, in Pittsburgh,” she said.

So far, police have no suspects. Pastor Maurice Trent said the shootings are destroying lives.

“When we take law into our own hands, you know, we’re literally not just killing someone, we have a fight with, but we’re destroying a whole family, on both sides.”