Police: Actor Pours Unknown Substance Into Mobile Home Park Water

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Someone contaminated the water for a Hempfield Township mobile home park Sunday.
It happened at the Pine View Manor mobile home park on Sugar Pine Lane around 5 a.m.
According to state police, an unknown actor or actors entered the community’s water facility, dumped all of the water treatment chemicals and poured an unknown substance into the nearby water tower.
As a result, the water for the 50-unit mobile home community is unsafe to use.
The Red Cross is providing water to residents. State police say affected residents can go to the New Stanton Station at 2200 North Center Ave. for emergency water.
State police say the public water system does not appear to be affected.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call state police in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.
Sounds like an “unhappy” tenant, (or former tenant.) Whoever, they have some knowledge of community water systems, and knew just “what” to do. Maybe a current/former employee?
No matter, THAT is just plain criminal. Hope they get caught. But with the current Liberal Justice system, probation will be the final “punishment.”