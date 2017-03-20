EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

2 Kids Burned By Drink At Pa. Buffet No Longer At Hospital

March 20, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Officials say two children left with burn-type injuries after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet are no longer at a central Pennsylvania hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after they were injured at the Star Buffet & Grill in East Lampeter Township near Lancaster.

Hospital officials said the boy was treated and released, and the girl was in good condition Friday; a spokeswoman said Sunday that she was no longer listed as a patient.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police said Department of Agriculture tests indicated that the store-bought juice wasn’t the cause of their injuries. The department referred questions to police, who haven’t commented further. Authorities have since closed the restaurant, citing possible building code violations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia