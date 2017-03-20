2 Kids Burned By Drink At Pa. Buffet No Longer At Hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Officials say two children left with burn-type injuries after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet are no longer at a central Pennsylvania hospital.
The 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after they were injured at the Star Buffet & Grill in East Lampeter Township near Lancaster.
Hospital officials said the boy was treated and released, and the girl was in good condition Friday; a spokeswoman said Sunday that she was no longer listed as a patient.
Police said Department of Agriculture tests indicated that the store-bought juice wasn’t the cause of their injuries. The department referred questions to police, who haven’t commented further. Authorities have since closed the restaurant, citing possible building code violations.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)