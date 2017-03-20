EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
5-Year-Old Pa. Boy Choked By Dog Pulling On His Scarf Has Died

March 20, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died days after he was choked when the family dog pulled on his scarf as they played in the snow.

The Philadelphia coroner’s office says John Bruno died Saturday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been under heavy sedation since Wednesday’s accident.

Police say his mother looked out a window of her Warrington home to see her son face-down and unconscious in the snow while the dog tugged at the scarf.

Police initially thought the child had collapsed from cardiac arrest while playing with the 18-month-old hound.

Police say first responders performed CPR on the boy.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay medical costs says John’s smile was electric and he loved “Ninja Turtles, Pokemon, superheroes and being silly.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

