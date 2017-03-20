Protestors Smash Windows Outside Of Jail, 1 Officer Injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say several protestors showed up at the Allegheny County Jail this evening where they broke some windows and reportedly got into a scuffle with a police officer.

It happened around 8 p.m.

According to Public Safety officials, there were about 20 protestors and they were all dressed in black.

They smashed some windows, including one on an SUV that was parked outside of City Court, and then they were confronted by a police officer.

MORE JAIL PROTEST: Demonstrators smashed window of this SUV parked outside City Court. One police officer hurt pic.twitter.com/n7nSwSyNSy — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 21, 2017

The officer tried to question them, but several of them took off running on the bike trail.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports an officer suffered a shoulder injury after getting into a scuffle with the protestors.

