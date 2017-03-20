EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Protestors Smash Windows Outside Of Jail, 1 Officer Injured

March 20, 2017 9:11 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Allegheny County Jail, Protest, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say several protestors showed up at the Allegheny County Jail this evening where they broke some windows and reportedly got into a scuffle with a police officer.

It happened around 8 p.m.

According to Public Safety officials, there were about 20 protestors and they were all dressed in black.

They smashed some windows, including one on an SUV that was parked outside of City Court, and then they were confronted by a police officer.

The officer tried to question them, but several of them took off running on the bike trail.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports an officer suffered a shoulder injury after getting into a scuffle with the protestors.

  Tom Baranski says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:17 PM

    Let me guess. “young black men”?

    Report comment |

