Man In Custody Following Hours-Long Allentown Standoff

ALLLENTOWN (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

According to police the incident started around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Allen and Industry streets.

Police say a man with a gun was holed up in a camping trailer with two dogs. He was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m.

Police used tear gas and a number of flash bangs throughout the standoff. Eventually, the suspect decided to surrender.

“After a lot of gas deployment. He decided to pick up a phone that we had placed inside of the trailer and said he wanted to give up. So, he did that. He came out with his hands up and we put him into custody,” Pittsburgh Police Spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

The suspect has since been identified as William Snatchko.

There are no reported injuries, but Snatchko was being taken to the hospital for exposure to tear gas.

NOW: SWAT situation in Allentown had ended. Suspect is in custody, heading to hospital for exposure to tear gas. No injuries reported. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/agTiPhhlWb — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) March 20, 2017

It all started after Snatchko reportedly got into an argument with his wife in Carnegie. Police say two shots were fired.

“Apparently, he fired one shot perhaps accidentally, but then fired a second shot purposely at his wife, did not strike anyone, left the residence and came here,” Toler said.

Toler says the couple is reportedly getting a divorce.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter