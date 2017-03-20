DEP: No Dangerous Contaminant Found In Mobile Home Park’s Tainted Water Supply

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Monday morning saw Pine View Manor residents in Hempfield Township still unable to drink their water.

“It wasn’t great in the beginning, but the sabotage made it worse I guess,”

The Department of Environmental Protection issued a “do not use” order for the 30 mobile homes in the park after the private water supply there was compromised with an unknown agent by an unknown individual.

“He’s a moron, a total moron I cant understand what happened here I can’t,” Don Nole said.

Westmoreland County Water Authority has a water buffalo set up for residents to use. Nole said he’s been supplying water to his son who lives in Pine View Manor.

“My kid comes up and fills jugs up at my house all the time,” he said.

“We have a water sample we’ve sent to the DEP sent for analysis,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Some of the DEP results came in around noon Monday. They found the chlorine levels were higher than normal but still within state limits.

By mid-afternoon the DEP rescinded the “do not drink” order and reinstated the standing boil water order for customers.

DEP bacterial test results are pending. Now if the substance chemical or biological in the water turns out to intentionally introduced and potentially deadly?

“If you’re talking about something that’s lethal – you talking about potential homicide charges,” Trooper Limani said.