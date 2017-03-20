Comey: FBI Investigating Russia Interference

WASHINGTON (AP) – FBI Director James Comey and NSA director Michael Rogers are testifying today at a hearing on Capitol Hill about Russian interference into the U.S. presidential election.

During his opening statement, Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia’s government.

Comey is testifying before Congress. He says he’s authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

Comey says the probe is part of the FBI’s counter-intelligence mission. He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia’s efforts and the campaign.

Comey says the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He says he can’t provide details about the investigation.

The Senate’s top Democrat says that President Trump “severely damaged his credibility” with Twitter postings claiming that former President Obama ordered wiretaps of him.

New York Sen. Charles Schumer issued the statement after Comey said the FBI and Justice Department have no information supporting Trump’s allegation.

Schumer said Trump “needs to retract his claim immediately.” He added that Trump “should admit he was wrong, stop the outlandish tweets.”

Testifying at a highly politically charged congressional hearing in the House, both said they had no evidence that any vote tallies were changed in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina or Ohio.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says he hoped Comey would put questions about whether Trump Tower was wiretapped by President Obama “permanently to rest.”

Rep. Adam Schiff spoke at the start of the committee’s hearing on Russia’s interference in the presidential election. Comey is testifying at the hearing, along with Rogers.

Schiff says Democrats on the committee will be focused in part on whether Americans helped Russia with its hacking of Democratic groups and individuals.

Trump has said he has no knowledge of his associates coordinating with Russia during the election. He’s refused to back down from his assertion that Obama wiretapped his New York City skyscraper during the campaign, despite there being no evidence.

Rogers denied that the British intelligence community was ever asked to conduct electronic surveillance on Trump at the behest of Obama.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer referred to unsubstantiated allegations made by a Fox News analyst that GCHQ, the British electronic intelligence agency, had helped Obama wiretap Trump. The British intelligence agency flatly denied it happened.

Schiff asked Rogers if he thought it was “utterly ridiculous” that anyone in the U.S. would ask British spies to do surveillance on a presidential candidate. Rogers said it was and added that he had seen nothing at the NSA that would indicate that happened.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., also spoke at the opening of the committee’s first public hearing on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He says the committee has seen no evidence to date that officials from any campaign conspired with Russian agents, but will continue to investigate that question.

He also says the committee will investigate who has been leaking classified information about investigations into Russia’s interference.

Nunes says he hopes the committee’s hearings will result in a “definitive report” on Russia’s involvement in the presidential election.

