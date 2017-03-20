Katy Perry Says She ‘Prayed The Gay Away’ As A Youth

Guide To Pittsburgh's 2017 St. Patrick's Day ParadePittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day parade may be one of the city's biggest parties -- and one of the biggest parades in general for the holiday, ranking as the second largest in the world with 100,000 spectators each year. This year's parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. There's plenty of other things to do, too, including Irish Fair in the Square before, during, and after the parade, so you can party all day.