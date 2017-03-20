Parkway North Construction Project Begins Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A massive construction project on the Parkway North begins Monday and there will be some traffic restrictions in place.

Crews will start prep work after the morning rush for a project that will last for about two years.

PennDOT officials say there will be single lane and shoulder restrictions in both directions between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the Camp Horne Road interchange.

The $88 million Interstate 279 improvement project includes:

Concrete patching

Preservation of bridges and overhead signs

Wall, ramp and HOV repairs

Lighting improvements

Sign upgrades

Anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange

Crews will be working around rush hour traffic.

During the week, work on the northbound lanes will be done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. It will then resume from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On the southbound side of the road, work will be done from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Work will also resume from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

On weekends, traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday on both sides of the road.

Work will be done on the inbound side of the road this year, while outbound work begins in 2018.

