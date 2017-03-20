EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Parkway North Construction Project Begins Monday

March 20, 2017 6:38 AM By Amy Wadas
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Interstate 279, Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A massive construction project on the Parkway North begins Monday and there will be some traffic restrictions in place.

Crews will start prep work after the morning rush for a project that will last for about two years.

PennDOT officials say there will be single lane and shoulder restrictions in both directions between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the Camp Horne Road interchange.

The $88 million Interstate 279 improvement project includes:

  • Concrete patching
  • Preservation of bridges and overhead signs
  • Wall, ramp and HOV repairs
  • Lighting improvements
  • Sign upgrades
  • Anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange

Crews will be working around rush hour traffic.

During the week, work on the northbound lanes will be done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. It will then resume from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On the southbound side of the road, work will be done from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Work will also resume from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

On weekends, traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday on both sides of the road.

Work will be done on the inbound side of the road this year, while outbound work begins in 2018.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Amy Wadas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia