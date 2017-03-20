Police Identify Suspect In Crafton Woman’s Stabbing

CRAFTON (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a stabbing suspect in Crafton.
According to police, a woman was stabbed on Friday.
Police are now looking for 24-year-old Corey Lee in connection with the stabbing.
Lee is also wanted for making terroristic threats toward the same woman on March 13.
He is described as being an African-American male, standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
