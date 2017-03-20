EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Police Identify Suspect In Crafton Woman's Stabbing

March 20, 2017
CRAFTON (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a stabbing suspect in Crafton.

According to police, a woman was stabbed on Friday.

Police are now looking for 24-year-old Corey Lee in connection with the stabbing.

Lee is also wanted for making terroristic threats toward the same woman on March 13.

He is described as being an African-American male, standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

