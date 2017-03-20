Report: 4-Year-Old Dies In Accidental Dressing Room Hanging In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy died in Minnesota in what police have called a tragic accident.
According to CBS Minnesota, police were called to a a Mankato thrift store Saturday afternoon, where they found a boy had been left in a changing room alone.
The child’s hooded sweatshirt became stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and he suffocated.
Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.
A GoFundMe page has been set up asking for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.