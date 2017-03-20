EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: 4-Year-Old Dies In Accidental Dressing Room Hanging In Minnesota

March 20, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy died in Minnesota in what police have called a tragic accident.

According to CBS Minnesota, police were called to a a Mankato thrift store Saturday afternoon, where they found a boy had been left in a changing room alone.

The child’s hooded sweatshirt became stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and he suffocated.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up asking for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia