Steelers Sign Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh

March 20, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Coty Sensabaugh, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to a two-year contract.

The team announced Monday that Sensabaugh, an unrestricted free agent, would be joining the Steelers for his sixth NFL season.

A product of Clemson, Sensabaugh originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round (115th overall) draft selection in 2012 by the Tennessee Titans.

He spent the first four years of his NFL career (2012-15) in Tennessee, before joining the Los Angeles Rams (three games) and New York Giants (10 games) in 2016.

In 72 career regular-season games with 29 starts, Sensabuagh has totaled 179 tackles, 1.0 sack, two interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

The Sensabaugh announcement followed the news of running back Knile Davis being signed.

