Duquesne Light Gives Back To 3 Charities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You have heard the saying “pay it forward,” but how about “power it forward?”

Duquesne Light’s campaign to give back to the community brought a big surprise for three local organizations.

You might know Duquesne Light as just a power company, but they say they’re always looking for ways to give back and demonstrate their “larger than light” commitment.

During the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show earlier this month, attendees were asked to vote for a local charity to win a new Chevy Volt hybrid electric car.

In a surprise twist, not just one, but three winners were announced.

“It was a huge surprise,” said Jessica Rock, of Duquesne Light Company. “So, all three charity partners that participated in this program with us, they knew that one of them was going to receive a brand new car at the end of today’s event. What they didn’t know was that all three organization were going to receive a brand new 2017 hybrid electric Chevy Volt.”

Community Human Services, Northern Area Multi-Service Center, and Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania all won new cars.

It’s something people who work with these charities say will help push their mission forward.

“This vehicle is going to be transformative for our organization,” said Adrienne Walnoha, the chief executive officer of the Community Human Services. “It’s going to allow us to get our customers where they need to go, but also minimize our carbon footprint.”