EMS Chief Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Girl For 3 Years

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – The North Versailles Fire Department EMS chief has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl for three years.

Ryan Marton was arrested on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened from 2008-11 and started when the girl was 8 years old.

Following one incident, Marton allegedly showed the girl a handgun and said he would, “put the gun to her mother’s head if she told anybody about these incidents.”

All of the alleged assaults happened at Marton’s house in White Oak.

The girl also told police she was sexually assaulted by three of Marton’s friends on multiple occasions.

Marton is facing a list of charges including, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of children.

