Station Square’s Freight House Shops Could Be Set For Massive Redevelopment

March 21, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Freight House Shops, Jon Delano, Station Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owners of a shopping complex at Station Square are considering redeveloping it for the first time in nearly four decades.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Forest City Realty Trust revealed that it’s discussing updating the Freight House Shops.

The company is hoping that a new housing development there could increase business to the complex, which hasn’t been updated since it opened in 1979.

Plans are still in the works, but construction on the shopping complex could start later this year or early next year.

