EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Middle School Teacher Using Lessons From NASA To Motivate Young Scientists

March 21, 2017 6:18 PM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Christine D'Antonio, Debbie Reynolds, Harrison Middle School, NASA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local science teacher is one of a few dozen across the country chosen for the NASA Space Educator Program.

She’s learned about space from the men and women who have been there themselves, sharing what they’ve learned to inspire future scientists.

Debbie Reynolds teaches at Harrison Middle School in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

She runs a special class featuring the IKS Highlander Space Mission OPS Simulator. It brings the concepts students have read about in the textbooks to life.

“I think that’s the most important thing about education, you can’t just teach students facts, you have to make those connections,” Reynolds said.

That desire to do more prompted Reynolds to apply for the Nationwide Space Educators Conference in Houston, Texas.

She was one of only 36 science teachers across the country to be selected.

In February, she learned from NASA scientists firsthand how to motivate the new generation of aerospace and technology experts.

“I keep telling them that you might be the next person that goes up into space,” Reynolds said.

The goal: To challenge students to use science, technology, engineering and math in a practical, real world ways.

“I hope that I would be exciting to them. I try to make my lessons exciting. I try to show them all the new things that are going on,” Reynolds said.

Malcom Jenkins, a Harrison Middle School Student, says Reynolds has done just that.

“She’s really made a big effect on the school so far in my opinion and she’s brought the STEM program, which is new this year, and she’s brought a lot of different opportunities for the school,” Jenkins said.

Reynolds hopes that her enthusiasm spreads to both young boys and girls and that even if their future isn’t in the sciences, that her experiences have brought motivation to them in some way.

“All of the things that I’m learning I want to bring that back to my classroom and share that with them. Even if they take one little tidbit and that stays with them. I just want to expose kids to as many opportunities as I can,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ work with space continues, as she’s set to watch the Cygnus Spacecraft Launch in Orlando, Florida next Monday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Christine D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia