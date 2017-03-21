More Training Vowed After Firefighters Forced To Jump Out Of Window

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh fire officials say more training is planned after a review of actions at a New Year’s Day blaze in Wilkinsburg last year in which five firefighters jumped out of a second-story window.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire released a report Tuesday on an after-action review of the blaze in Wilkinsburg, about six miles east of the city. An 86-year-old woman was rescued but five firefighters had to jump from windows and one of them struck two other firefighters.
A public safety spokeswoman said more training will focus on “improving decision-making when it comes to bailing out of a burning structure.”
Recommendations also included sessions on “reading smoke” and proper ventilation, radio communications, multi-casualty procedures and group sessions on issues such as “stress-induced tunnel vision.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)