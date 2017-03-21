Pittsburgh Man Wanted For Threatening Police Arrested

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Pittsburgh man wanted for threatening police was arrested after a trooper fired a shot at his car in Somerset County.

The suspect was wanted for threatening police in Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers say they spotted his car in a parking lot near Champion, Pennsylvania, and noticed he was holding a shotgun.

When the man drove toward troopers, they fired at his car.

“These two troopers showed incredible restraint. My understanding, I haven’t reviewed all the evidence yet, but my understanding is they’re faced off with an armed person advancing on them for at least 16 minutes before that shot was fired into the windshield,” said Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Zoglmann, was cut by some of the broken glass from the windshield.

Neither trooper was hurt.

The man remains in custody. He has been jailed on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

