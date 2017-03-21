EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Ross Twp. Police Seek Help To Locate Serial Shoplifter

March 21, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Dawn Babuscio, Ross Township, Ross Township Police

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Ross Township Police are searching for a serial shoplifting suspect who keeps targeting the same beauty supply store.

The woman has been identified as Dawn Babuscio and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to police, Babuscio stole from the Ulta store in The Block Northway four times in one week.

They said surveillance video shows her stuffing merchandise into her purse.

“We are very familiar with her. Not only through her thefts at the Ulta store but also at Ross Park Mall, where she was banned due to previous thefts,” Ross Township Police Sgt. Ben Dripps said.

dawn babuscio shoplifting Ross Twp. Police Seek Help To Locate Serial Shoplifter

(Photo Courtesy: Ross Township Police)

Her most recent theft happened last week.

Police said they have three additional cases against Babuscio.

“Judging from the video you’ve seen, she targets anything she can get her hands on. She’s even gone to the same store several times in one day,” Sgt. Dripps said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ross Township Police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia