State Police Investigating Racist Rap Video Made By Hempfield Students

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – State police and Hempfield Area School District officials are investigating after students posted a racist rap video on social media.

According to investigators, the video shows two boys making offensive gestures to the camera. One can be seen wearing a homemade Klansman’s hood.

The 12-year-old Hempfield Middle School students were reportedly making a rap video. The video was made as part of an ongoing “rap battle” between the two boys and the alleged victim.

State police said the alleged victim was not terribly offended by the video and is friends with the other two boys.

According to investigators, the video was seen on Twitter by someone outside of the district. That person retweeted it and it spread rapidly.

As a result, the school received calls from around the country. They even received calls from other countries about the video.

Hempfield Area School District Superintendent Barbara Marin issued the following statement on Monday:

“The school district became aware at 6:30 AM this morning that an inappropriate video was posted on Twitter. It was immediately reported to our school police officer who is in the process of investigating to determine the identity all of the students involved. This has been turned over to the PA State Police. We will not tolerate this

type of racial intimidation and harassment.”

Marin issued a follow-up statement on Tuesday:

“This situation has brought out the need on the part of the school district to conduct sensitivity and diversity training for our students and staff. Children sometimes say and do things that are perceived as very harmful to others, because they do not realize the impact of how their words and actions may affect other people.

They also do not realize that things that are posted on social media may go viral and lead to many repercussions. Although this video was created and posted outside of school, it has had a profound impact on the day to day operations of our school district and many of our students and their families. We have received numerous emails and phone calls from across the United States and even other countries from people expressing their concerns.

Although this incident occurred outside of school, it reaffirms our need to educate our students and all of our stakeholders on the importance of tolerance, empathy, and sensitivity to diversity. I have reached out to the NAACP to elicit their support and guidance on how to best promote an understanding of cultural diversity among all members of our school community.”

No other information has been released at this time.

