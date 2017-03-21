EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Trump Boasts Fear Of His Tweets Cost NFL QB Colin Kaepernick His Job

March 21, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, NFL

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) – President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a campaign-style rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers but now is a free agent, hasn’t yet been signed to another team.

Trump told the crowd he read an article reporting that NFL owners don’t want to pick Kaepernick up “because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.”

“Do you believe that?” he asked the enthusiastic crowd.

Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem at the start of NFL games last season to protest police treatment of minorities.

Trump says of the people of Kentucky, “They like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Foghorn Tom (@foghorntom) says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    So why does Marty Griffin need to LIE about this? Go on and on about how “Trump was tweeting” about this yesterday. It says right here in the article, Marty Griffin, that Trump *mentioned* an article during a speech.

    Stop lying, Marty Griffin.

