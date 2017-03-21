Vote On Future Of Mon-Fayette Expressway Extension Delayed

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission has delayed a vote on the future of the proposed Mon-Fayette Expressway extension until members find out whether the money can be used for other projects in the region.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the $2.1 billion project would connect I-376 near Monroeville with Route 51 in Jefferson Hills, the last leg in a three-decade effort to link I-68 near Morgantown and I-376.
For decades, the expressway has been touted as the savior of the Monongahela Valley area hard-hit by the collapse of the steel industry in the 1970s and 1980s.
But some members of the 10-county planning agency say they are concerned about the cost as well as the two-decade-period needed for completion. They questioned Monday whether other projects could benefit the region more.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)