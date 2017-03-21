WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Vote On Future Of Mon-Fayette Expressway Extension Delayed

March 21, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: I-376, Mon Fayette Expressway, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Route 51, Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission has delayed a vote on the future of the proposed Mon-Fayette Expressway extension until members find out whether the money can be used for other projects in the region.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the $2.1 billion project would connect I-376 near Monroeville with Route 51 in Jefferson Hills, the last leg in a three-decade effort to link I-68 near Morgantown and I-376.

For decades, the expressway has been touted as the savior of the Monongahela Valley area hard-hit by the collapse of the steel industry in the 1970s and 1980s.

But some members of the 10-county planning agency say they are concerned about the cost as well as the two-decade-period needed for completion. They questioned Monday whether other projects could benefit the region more.

