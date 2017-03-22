CCAC Issues Alert After Banning Student From Campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CCAC officials have issued an alert about an Allegheny Campus student who they’ve had to ban from school grounds.
The alert was issued this week to students, asking them to alert campus security if they see the man on any of their campuses or college facilities.
Officials say the student, who they identify as Richard Rapp, has exhibited concerning and threatening behavior toward the college.
They don’t mention a specific threat, but said they have contacted police.
School officials say they have banned Rapp from all of their facilities, pending further investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter