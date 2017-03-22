WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

CCAC Issues Alert After Banning Student From Campus

March 22, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: CCAC, Community College of Allegheny County, Richard Rapp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CCAC officials have issued an alert about an Allegheny Campus student who they’ve had to ban from school grounds.

The alert was issued this week to students, asking them to alert campus security if they see the man on any of their campuses or college facilities.

Officials say the student, who they identify as Richard Rapp, has exhibited concerning and threatening behavior toward the college.

They don’t mention a specific threat, but said they have contacted police.

School officials say they have banned Rapp from all of their facilities, pending further investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia