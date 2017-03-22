Costco To Start Home Delivery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hauling those bulk items home from Costco could soon be a thing of the past.
The retailer says it is teaming up with a delivery service called “Shipt,” which already works with Whole Foods Market and other grocery chains.
Drivers will bring your groceries right to your front door.
Right now the service is only available in Tampa, Florida.
Costco says it has plans to offer services in 50-markets by the end of the year.
No word if Pittsburgh is one of those markets.