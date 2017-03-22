EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Costco To Start Home Delivery

March 22, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Costco

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hauling those bulk items home from Costco could soon be a thing of the past.

The retailer says it is teaming up with a delivery service called “Shipt,” which already works with Whole Foods Market and other grocery chains.

Drivers will bring your groceries right to your front door.

Right now the service is only available in Tampa, Florida.

Costco says it has plans to offer services in 50-markets by the end of the year.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

No word if Pittsburgh is one of those markets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia