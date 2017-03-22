Ex-Penn State Official: ‘I Should Have Done More’ In Abuse Case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State’s former athletic director says he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal because “I felt I should have done more” following a 2001 complaint against Sandusky.

Tim Curley testified Wednesday at the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier.

Spanier is also charged with child endangerment for not reporting to child welfare authorities the 2001 complaint about Sandusky’s conduct with a boy in a team shower.

A graduate assistant reported the encounter to football Coach Joe Paterno, who in turn told Curley and the vice president.

The ex-assistant testified Tuesday he told university leaders he saw Sandusky molest a boy.

But Curley denied on the witness stand that either the assistant or Paterno told him the contact was sexual in nature.

Curley expects to be able to avoid prison.

