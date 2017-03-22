Report: ‘Yinzers’ To Buy Mike Feinberg Co. Building In Strip District

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – A Strip District store is closing after 60 years in business, but another Pittsburgh-owned business will be taking its place.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jim Coen is buying the Mike Feinberg Company building.

Coen owns Yinzers in the Burgh, which sells sports apparel and souvenirs a few blocks away.

Coen says the new business will sell Pittsburgh souvenirs and sports apparel.

Feinberg’s has been a staple of the Strip District since the 1950s. They sell decorations, gag gifts, and more, but their best sellers are their sports items.

Mike Feinberg started the business with his wife. He passed away in 2007.

Recently, the family made the difficult decision to sell the building.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Feinberg’s daughter, Marcia, said. “It has been over multiple years that we’ve been thinking about it, and it’s just the right time now…We’ve been here for 60 years. We gave Pittsburgh everything we could. I love Pittsburgh.”

The store is set to close in the coming weeks.

