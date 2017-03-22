EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Mom Accused Of Giving Sons Pills Facing Additional Attempted Homicide Charges

March 22, 2017 8:18 PM By Julie Grant
Filed Under: Allegheny County, East McKeesport, Julie Grant, Overdose, Propel Braddock Hills Elementary, Samantha Brown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Samantha Brown left her preliminary hearing Wednesday, she didn’t shy away from the cameras outside.

“I would never do the things I’m being accused of — never. I love my children. I would never hurt my children. Never hurt my children – ever,” said Brown.

The 27-year-old mother from East McKeesport is accused of giving her 8- and 9-year-old sons Klonopin, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

On March 1, 2017, police said Brown’s kids were rushed to Children’s Hospital after becoming extremely ill at Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School.

According to police, both boys were foaming at the mouth and one of them was unresponsive. Police said the children told them their mother made them take Klonopin that morning.

According to police, Brown told them, “She didn’t want the kids anyway.”

But Brown told KDKA, “I never said that. I never made that statement. Never. I never did.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

According to police, the boys had some of the pills with them at school.

“I’m not sure. I honestly woke up to this. I have been living nothing but a nightmare. This is a nightmare to me. I do nothing but love my children. The only thing I am guilty of is being a single parent,” said Brown.

Two charges of attempted homicide were added and all of Brown’s charges were held for court.

“I love my children. I bear children. I’m blessed,” said Brown.

Brown’s formal arraignment is set for May 22, 2017.

More from Julie Grant
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia