Mom Accused Of Giving Sons Pills Facing Additional Attempted Homicide Charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Samantha Brown left her preliminary hearing Wednesday, she didn’t shy away from the cameras outside.

“I would never do the things I’m being accused of — never. I love my children. I would never hurt my children. Never hurt my children – ever,” said Brown.

The 27-year-old mother from East McKeesport is accused of giving her 8- and 9-year-old sons Klonopin, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

On March 1, 2017, police said Brown’s kids were rushed to Children’s Hospital after becoming extremely ill at Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School.

According to police, both boys were foaming at the mouth and one of them was unresponsive. Police said the children told them their mother made them take Klonopin that morning.

According to police, Brown told them, “She didn’t want the kids anyway.”

But Brown told KDKA, “I never said that. I never made that statement. Never. I never did.”

According to police, the boys had some of the pills with them at school.

“I’m not sure. I honestly woke up to this. I have been living nothing but a nightmare. This is a nightmare to me. I do nothing but love my children. The only thing I am guilty of is being a single parent,” said Brown.

Two charges of attempted homicide were added and all of Brown’s charges were held for court.

“I love my children. I bear children. I’m blessed,” said Brown.

Brown’s formal arraignment is set for May 22, 2017.