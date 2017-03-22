EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Police Warn Pitt Students & Faculty About ATM Skimming Scheme

Bank Information Of At Least 6 People Stolen So Far March 22, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh Police are warning students and faculty to check their bank accounts following reports of unauthorized withdrawals.

Police believe criminals are stealing account information with skimming devices placed on an ATM.

According to police, one affected ATM is at a convenience store in Oakland near the Pitt campus. However, police are not saying which store due to the ongoing investigation.

So far, six people have had their bank account information stolen.

Also, police are unaware of other ATMs in the area being affected at this time.

Anyone with unauthorized charges is also being asked to contract police.

