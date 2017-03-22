Police Warn Pitt Students & Faculty About ATM Skimming Scheme

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh Police are warning students and faculty to check their bank accounts following reports of unauthorized withdrawals.
Police believe criminals are stealing account information with skimming devices placed on an ATM.
According to police, one affected ATM is at a convenience store in Oakland near the Pitt campus. However, police are not saying which store due to the ongoing investigation.
So far, six people have had their bank account information stolen.
Also, police are unaware of other ATMs in the area being affected at this time.
Anyone with unauthorized charges is also being asked to contract police.
