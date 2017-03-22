EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police Recover Thousands Of Dollars In Jewelry Stolen During Pawn Shop Burglar

March 22, 2017 9:10 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Burglary, Hempfield Township, Jake's Haggle Hut, Jeannette, Kenneth Rossi, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police caught up with a suspect accused of burglarizing a Westmoreland County pawn shop as he was trying to get rid of some evidence.

The burglary happened last month at Jake’s Haggle Hut in Hempfield Township. The suspect, Ken Rossi, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from the business.

Rossi was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but it was delayed.

Surveillance video recorded the burglar while it happened. Police say it shows Rossi allegedly smashing through the front door of Jake’s Haggle Hut on Route 30 on Feb. 22.

Investigators say he cleaned the place out of $40,000 of jewelry.

Police tracked down Rossi at a PNC Bank in North Huntington after he passed out from a drug overdose. Officials say he was there trying to get a safety deposit box for the stolen goods.

Theft victim and business owner, Jake Cunningham, was at the hearing.

“Karma is a son of a gun,” said Cunningham.

Thanks to good police work and lots of luck, police recovered nearly all of the items take the night of the break-in.

“I got my property back,” Cunningham said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Meanwhile, he says business has changed at the Haggle Hut after the break-in.

“We put gates to help out, beefed up security more,” Cunningham said.

Rossi is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on a combined $125,000 bond while he awaits a preliminary hearing.

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia