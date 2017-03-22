Police Recover Thousands Of Dollars In Jewelry Stolen During Pawn Shop Burglar

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police caught up with a suspect accused of burglarizing a Westmoreland County pawn shop as he was trying to get rid of some evidence.

The burglary happened last month at Jake’s Haggle Hut in Hempfield Township. The suspect, Ken Rossi, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from the business.

Rossi was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but it was delayed.

Surveillance video recorded the burglar while it happened. Police say it shows Rossi allegedly smashing through the front door of Jake’s Haggle Hut on Route 30 on Feb. 22.

Investigators say he cleaned the place out of $40,000 of jewelry.

Police tracked down Rossi at a PNC Bank in North Huntington after he passed out from a drug overdose. Officials say he was there trying to get a safety deposit box for the stolen goods.

Theft victim and business owner, Jake Cunningham, was at the hearing.

“Karma is a son of a gun,” said Cunningham.

Thanks to good police work and lots of luck, police recovered nearly all of the items take the night of the break-in.

“I got my property back,” Cunningham said.

Meanwhile, he says business has changed at the Haggle Hut after the break-in.

“We put gates to help out, beefed up security more,” Cunningham said.

Rossi is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on a combined $125,000 bond while he awaits a preliminary hearing.