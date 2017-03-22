EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
President Trump Warns House GOP Over Health Care Bill

March 22, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: ACA, Afforble Care Act, Health Care, Obamacare, President Trump, Tim Murphy

WASHINGTON (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – “If you don’t pass the bill there could be political costs.”

That’s what Republican Congressman Walter Jones of North Carolina says was the message delivered by President Donald Trump when Trump met Tuesday with the House GOP to talk about dismantling and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Trump is trying to get more Republicans to sign on to the replacement for “Obamacare.”

Local Republican Congressman Tim Murphy tells the “KDKA Morning News” the president told the House GOP to keep their promise to replace Obamacare because that is what many campaigned on.

“Remember the majority of Americans were against [Obamacare]. They wanted to see a change. They saw their insurance rates continue to climb year after year after year,” says Murphy.

Murphy adds the bill the House is voting on Thursday will not be the final bill the president would sign.

“It’s undergone a number of member modifications in the last few weeks as members input has come on board…and then it goes to the Senate and even more changes will take place there as well as other work being done by Secretary of Health Dr. Tom Price. There’s more to come on this,” says Murphy.

The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday, but its passage remains dicey.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

